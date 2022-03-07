Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 132.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMEH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.20 and a twelve month high of $133.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

