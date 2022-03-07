Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 212,985 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 212,985 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.44 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.53 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

