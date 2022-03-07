Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNCZF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Friday. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

