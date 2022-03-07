Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.33.

NYSE CIB opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.68. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $27.64 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 4.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

