Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,226,000 after purchasing an additional 574,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,585,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,885,000 after purchasing an additional 554,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.95 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

