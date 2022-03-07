Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 147,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BMRC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $35.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

