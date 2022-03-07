Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Raised to C$161.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.34 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.92.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $114.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 711,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 235,419 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 139.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 76.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 25.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

