Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by National Bankshares to “Sector Perform”

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$151.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$163.00. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$159.00 price objective for the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.96.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$2.58 on Monday, hitting C$143.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,804. The firm has a market cap of C$93.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$145.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.89. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$107.82 and a twelve month high of C$152.87.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.