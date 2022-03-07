Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 31,336 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.92% of IAA worth $67,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in IAA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,475,000 after acquiring an additional 406,111 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after buying an additional 956,784 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 1,496,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,663,000 after buying an additional 156,625 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 1,028,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 938,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,223,000 after buying an additional 17,107 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAA alerts:

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 171,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,981. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

NYSE:IAA opened at $35.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.70. IAA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.74 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The company had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.