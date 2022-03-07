Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,746,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.47% of Avista worth $68,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.18 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $104,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.49, for a total value of $400,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,331 shares of company stock worth $630,114. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

