Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $69.52 Million Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Flowers Foods worth $69,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after buying an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,646,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 791,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,703,000 after buying an additional 34,188 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,783,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE FLO opened at $26.95 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

