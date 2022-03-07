Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,302 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 902,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $70,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Man Group plc lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,467,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,868 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,674,000 after acquiring an additional 73,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,452,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,460,000 after buying an additional 169,203 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $77.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.00. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.64.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

