Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.23% of Helen of Troy worth $66,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $205.38 on Monday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $194.48 and a 12-month high of $256.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

