Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Position Lifted by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.09% of Banner worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $58.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $66.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.53.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

