Bao Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.26 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bao Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $294,996.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.68 or 0.06675843 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,778.59 or 0.99888750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00043760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00047995 BTC.

About Bao Finance

Bao Finance launched on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars.

