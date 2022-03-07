Barclays Boosts SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 1,545

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,445 ($19.39) to GBX 1,545 ($20.73) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($23.15) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,560 ($20.93) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.58) to GBX 1,450 ($19.46) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,382.45 ($18.55).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SGRO stock opened at GBX 1,233.50 ($16.55) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.23). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,305.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.28. The stock has a market cap of £14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

About SEGRO (Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.