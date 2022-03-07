Barclays Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $59.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $77.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Anaplan from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

PLAN stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.97. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 66.57% and a negative net margin of 33.63%. The firm had revenue of $162.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO William Schuh sold 2,730 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $123,559.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,435,667 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Anaplan by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 909,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after acquiring an additional 515,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Anaplan by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 207,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 42,914 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in Anaplan by 127.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Anaplan by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,368,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,924,000 after acquiring an additional 103,722 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

