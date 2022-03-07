Barclays Increases Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target to GBX 330

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Barclays from GBX 300 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.43) in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HTG. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 320 ($4.29) to GBX 200 ($2.68) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hunting from GBX 270 ($3.62) to GBX 280 ($3.76) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hunting presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 257 ($3.45).

Hunting stock opened at GBX 226 ($3.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £372.76 million and a P/E ratio of -8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 142.80 ($1.92) and a 1 year high of GBX 297 ($3.98). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 196.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

