Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a £140 ($187.84) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 75.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £156.74 ($210.30) to £134.50 ($180.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £159.90 ($214.54) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($212.00) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of £153.66 ($206.17).

Flutter Entertainment stock opened at GBX 7,994 ($107.26) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of £123.77. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 7,600 ($101.97) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($264.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

