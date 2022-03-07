Barclays Trims Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Target Price to $26.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $48.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Certara from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.22, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.08. Certara has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Certara had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 90,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $2,188,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cashman III sold 19,889 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $576,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,389 shares of company stock valued at $13,701,511. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,581,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Certara by 1,438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 458,990 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 87,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Certara by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

