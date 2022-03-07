Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Barnes & Noble Education stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21. The company has a market cap of $261.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.41.
In other news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 69,688 shares of company stock valued at $478,617. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.
