Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of BBSI opened at $73.43 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $57.76 and a 12-month high of $86.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $551.09 million, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Vincent P. Price acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $444,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

