Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Up 29.4% in February

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,675,700 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 4,387,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,433,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

BTEGF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.64. 605,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,186. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $4.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTEGF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

