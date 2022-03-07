Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4.94

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.94 and last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 1397929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Several research firms recently commented on BTEGF. TD Securities dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.84.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.