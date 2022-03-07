BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $161.28

Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 161.28 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 161.28 ($2.16), with a volume of 35016 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.20 ($2.22).

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.67 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. BBGI Global Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

