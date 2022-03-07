Benchmark Trims Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price to $56.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. 86 Research raised shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $54.00 to $44.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.64.

Shares of WB stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Weibo has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Weibo had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,502,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,979,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,507 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 3,170.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,026,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,800,000 after purchasing an additional 995,066 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 669.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,607,000 after purchasing an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 161.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,534,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,854,000 after purchasing an additional 948,100 shares during the period. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

