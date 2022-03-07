Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the January 31st total of 92,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 630,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENE. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $7,764,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition by 839.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 302,986 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,900,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

BENE opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.24. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

