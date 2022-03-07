Berkshire Money Management Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 802.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,574 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.8% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 7.86% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSEP traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,919. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.37.

