Berkshire Money Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,101 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January makes up approximately 0.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 39,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 130,444 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,922,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,086. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.80. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

