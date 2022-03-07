Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

