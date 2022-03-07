Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.850-$9.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.30 billion-$50.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.05 billion.Best Buy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.93.

Best Buy stock traded down $4.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,390,622. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

