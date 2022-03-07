Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU) Short Interest Down 37.9% in February

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSKYU opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

Get Big Sky Growth Partners alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 56,497 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 112,735 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners by 12.4% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 55,596 shares during the period.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Sky Growth Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.