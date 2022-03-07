BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells $118,889.82 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $118,889.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,706. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 9.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.92.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after purchasing an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 439,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

