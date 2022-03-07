Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Down 25.7% in February

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,900 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.8 days.

BIRDF stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.50. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $8.51.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIRDF. CIBC upped their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.