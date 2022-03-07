Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $3.44

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.28. Bitfarms shares last traded at $3.48, with a volume of 46,256 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $674.56 million and a PE ratio of -344.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,212,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,655,000 after buying an additional 909,555 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,141,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 772,443 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 839,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 281,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 744,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 181,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 983.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 670,217 shares during the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bitfarms Company Profile (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

