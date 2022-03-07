BitSend Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 6th. One BitSend coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market cap of $47,615.27 and $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitSend has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00223228 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011328 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002922 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00033341 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BitSend

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 32,124,684 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

