BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 83.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $702,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 23.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 119,193.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,250 shares of company stock valued at $17,274,181. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

TSN stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.90. 95,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,795. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

Tyson Foods Profile (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.