Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.75.

BKH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $72.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $72.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,371,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,820,000 after purchasing an additional 999,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 211.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,063,000 after buying an additional 321,340 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Black Hills by 124.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after buying an additional 141,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 77.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 132,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

