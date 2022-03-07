BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Up 30.2% in February

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.
Shares of NYSE BDJ opened at $9.37 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
