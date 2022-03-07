BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of First Wave BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ FWBI opened at $1.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38. First Wave BioPharma Inc has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $18.60.

First Wave Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of non-systemic therapies for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The firm involves in therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its proprietary technologies, such as Niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic Adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Wave BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.