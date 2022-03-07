BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 736.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,959.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 359.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 129.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $51.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.69. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.99 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.