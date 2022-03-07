BlackRock Inc. Sells 21,133 Shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Avalon GloboCare worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalon GloboCare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalon GloboCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon GloboCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. Avalon GloboCare Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.65.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms.

