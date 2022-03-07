BlackRock Inc. Sells 8,277 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,277 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $96.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.64. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $82.18 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

