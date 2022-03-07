BlackRock Inc. Takes $38,000 Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 492.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after purchasing an additional 139,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,452,000 after buying an additional 59,981 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,400,000. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 113.2% in the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,135,000.

BATS ICVT opened at $80.69 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.82.

