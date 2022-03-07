Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Financial Comparison

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) and Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Blonder Tongue Laboratories alerts:

7.1% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 57.0% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Gilat Satellite Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Gilat Satellite Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blonder Tongue Laboratories -8.71% -56.15% -12.11% Gilat Satellite Networks -1.22% 0.41% 0.26%

Risk and Volatility

Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gilat Satellite Networks has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Gilat Satellite Networks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blonder Tongue Laboratories $16.38 million 0.51 -$7.47 million ($0.18) -3.77 Gilat Satellite Networks $218.82 million 2.07 -$2.68 million ($0.05) -160.17

Gilat Satellite Networks has higher revenue and earnings than Blonder Tongue Laboratories. Gilat Satellite Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blonder Tongue Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and Gilat Satellite Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blonder Tongue Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A Gilat Satellite Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Gilat Satellite Networks beats Blonder Tongue Laboratories on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. operates as a technology development and manufacturing company, which engages in delivering television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions for applications. It also offers system operators and integrators serving the cable, broadcast, satellite, institutional, and professional video markets with solutions for the provision of content contribution, distribution, and video delivery to homes and businesses. The company was founded by Ben H. Tongue and Isaac S. Blonder in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, NJ.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions. The Mobility Solutions segment provides advanced on-the-move satellite communications equipment, systems, and solutions, including airborne, maritime and ground-mobile satellite systems and solutions. The Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segment provides network infrastructure construction of the fiber and microwave network of PRONATEL in Peru. The company was founded by Yoel Gat, Gideon Kaplan, Amiram Levinberg, Joshua Levinberg, and Shlomo Tirosh in 1987 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blonder Tongue Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.