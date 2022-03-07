Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.350-$2.450 EPS.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $20.56. 81,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,547. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 281,367 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 247,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 43,872 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

