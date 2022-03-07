Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) dropped 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.79. Approximately 151,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,859,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.52.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.94.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 177.48%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 1,226,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after purchasing an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,490,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.