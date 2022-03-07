BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,248 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILCB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000.

Shares of ILCB opened at $59.96 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $67.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56.

