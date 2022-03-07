BMO Capital Markets Trims Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Target Price to C$18.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AEGXF. Maxim Group lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$22.50 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$24.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $17.47.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.