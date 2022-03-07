BMO Capital Markets Trims Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Target Price to C$10.00

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MRE. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. ATB Capital reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Martinrea International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.42.

Martinrea International stock opened at C$8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$679.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of C$8.38 and a 52 week high of C$14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 44.74%.

In other news, insider Llc Tmre Investors bought 737,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.00 per share, with a total value of C$7,379,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,798,800 shares in the company, valued at C$107,988,000.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

